Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Trading 1% Higher

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.59. 10,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 5,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

Red River Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $350.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Red River Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.23%.

In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $57,783.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Red River Bancshares news, insider G. Bridges Iv Hall sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $262,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $57,783.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,473 shares of company stock worth $125,156 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

