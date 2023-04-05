Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $837.55

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $837.55 and last traded at $832.02, with a volume of 128060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $822.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.57.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $767.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $743.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
See Also
