Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $837.55

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $837.55 and last traded at $832.02, with a volume of 128060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $822.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.57.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $767.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $743.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.