Regis Management CO LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 331,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 168,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,708,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,382,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,920,848. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

