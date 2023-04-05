Regis Management CO LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5,085.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 61,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,110.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 133,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,868. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $37.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,920,541. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.