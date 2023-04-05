Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RGP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of RGP traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. 800,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,675. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.72. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99.

Insider Activity

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,006,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 67,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 175,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.