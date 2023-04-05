Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.72. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGP. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at $749,091.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 293.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth $210,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

