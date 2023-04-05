Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Resources Connection traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 418332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Resources Connection Stock Down 9.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $548,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $508.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

