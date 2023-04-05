Reviewing Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HomeTrust Bancshares and Broadway Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.53%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

58.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Broadway Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $155.31 million 2.69 $35.34 million $2.40 10.03 Broadway Financial $37.46 million 2.09 $5.64 million $0.08 12.88

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. HomeTrust Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadway Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 21.69% 9.28% 1.03% Broadway Financial 14.99% 4.24% 0.48%

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Broadway Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

