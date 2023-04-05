Reviewing Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) & Its Rivals

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Norwegian Cruise Line to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion -$2.27 billion -2.45 Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors $2.93 billion -$683.87 million 12.97

Analyst Ratings

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Norwegian Cruise Line and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 306 1166 1878 33 2.48

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 54.92%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -46.86% -286.66% -10.87% Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 15.10% -14.42% 3.08%

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line rivals beat Norwegian Cruise Line on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.