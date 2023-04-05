Reviewing Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) & Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Red Violet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alteryx and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 2 9 0 2.82 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Alteryx currently has a consensus target price of $77.54, suggesting a potential upside of 35.39%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Red Violet.

This table compares Alteryx and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -37.24% -119.37% -14.77% Red Violet 1.16% 0.87% 0.81%

Volatility and Risk

Alteryx has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alteryx and Red Violet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $855.35 million 4.65 -$318.50 million ($4.67) -12.26 Red Violet $53.32 million 4.46 $620,000.00 $0.04 426.11

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alteryx. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Violet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Red Violet beats Alteryx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Red Violet

(Get Rating)

Red Violet, Inc. engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.