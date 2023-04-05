Reviewing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) and Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Viad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.96 billion 5.27 -$101.00 million ($0.44) -100.02 Viad $1.13 billion 0.36 $23.22 million $0.12 163.25

Viad has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

68.2% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -1.63% -0.54% -0.36% Viad 2.24% 14.52% 1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zillow Group and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.54%. Viad has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.05%. Given Viad’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Summary

Viad beats Zillow Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals. The Mortgages segment is involved in mortgage originations through Zillow Home Loans and advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals. The Homes segment focuses on providing title and escrow services performed by Zillow Closing Services. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

