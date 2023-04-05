Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Avid Bioservices Trading Up 0.8 %
CDMO stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,623. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CDMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
