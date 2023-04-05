Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 0.8 %

CDMO stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,623. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

About Avid Bioservices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.