Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 1,108,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,284. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

