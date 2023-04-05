Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $212,602,025. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

Shares of LLY traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.52. 1,611,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,909. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.29 and a 200 day moving average of $344.15. The company has a market capitalization of $344.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.