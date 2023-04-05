Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Down 7.5%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) shares fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.30. 162,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 364,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSKD. TheStreet cut Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Riskified Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $857.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Riskified by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Riskified by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,465,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Riskified by 33.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Riskified by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Stories

