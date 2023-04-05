RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Shares Up 0.2%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.04. 59,231 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 35,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

