RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading 0.2% Higher

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.04. 59,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 35,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

