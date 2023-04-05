RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OPP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 81,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPP. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 541.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 60,519 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59,225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

