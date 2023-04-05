Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.