Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of TSN opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

