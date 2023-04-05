Riverview Trust Co Has $41,000 Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

AptarGroup Price Performance

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

