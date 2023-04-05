Riverview Trust Co Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 438.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife Price Performance

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

