Riverview Trust Co Has $85,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global Price Performance

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

