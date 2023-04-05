Riverview Trust Co Increases Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.65. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

