Riverview Trust Co Invests $48,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 9,303,523 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,646,000 after buying an additional 6,444,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $144,924,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

