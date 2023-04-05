Riverview Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Corning by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 476,621 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Corning by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLW opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.