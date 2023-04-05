Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,924,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:UBER opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
