Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,924,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.