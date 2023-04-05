Riverview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.8 %

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $392.29 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.92. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.