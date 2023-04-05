Riverview Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Honeywell International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,781,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

