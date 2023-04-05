Riverview Trust Co Sells 1,086 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $1,921,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $2,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in eBay by 41.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

