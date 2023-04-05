Riverview Trust Co Takes $858,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

