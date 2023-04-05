Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $12.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $278.76 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.37 and a 200-day moving average of $264.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

