Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Bought by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 3.47% of Rockwell Medical worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 752,490 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMTI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

