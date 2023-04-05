Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Root from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of ROOT opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Root has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($4.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Root had a negative net margin of 92.86% and a negative return on equity of 78.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Root will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Root by 661.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,896 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Root during the second quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth $7,356,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Root by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 960,580 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

