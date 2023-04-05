Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 217.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $437.16. The company had a trading volume of 68,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,542. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.15 and a 200 day moving average of $419.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,168. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.