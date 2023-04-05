Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.57

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and traded as low as $35.34. Ryerson shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 307,206 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RYI. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Ryerson Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 48.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ryerson by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Ryerson by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Featured Stories

