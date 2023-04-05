S. R. Schill & Associates Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $139.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $181.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

