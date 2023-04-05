Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 271 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 3.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $11.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $421.56. 680,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,208. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $446.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.10.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

