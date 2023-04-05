Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $334.14. 1,487,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

