Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.2% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. 22,578,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,641,715. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.04.

About Bank of America



Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

