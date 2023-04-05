Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,303,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 495,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,788,000 after purchasing an additional 389,111 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 410,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 311,366 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,110,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.66. 29,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

