Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 943,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after buying an additional 129,552 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,656,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,802,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.33. 191,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.