Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 7,949 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,742,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,807,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133,220 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.95. 177,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.