Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 759 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $201.80. 1,791,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.87.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

