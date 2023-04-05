Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 163,243 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $48,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,259 shares of company stock worth $9,127,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.39. 1,274,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,600. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.84. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $205.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $194.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 939.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

