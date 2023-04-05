Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.5% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.33. 1,529,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,925,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 939.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $205.46.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,259 shares of company stock worth $9,127,906 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.