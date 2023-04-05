Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 15,281 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,281 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.6% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOO traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $414.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

