Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Stock Price Down 43.3%

Shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) were down 43.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product, Raxone, focuses on the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. The company was founded 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

