Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Santori & Peters Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $74.20. 369,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,256. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

