Santori & Peters Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.76. 4,475,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $97.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

