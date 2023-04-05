Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives $23.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of SPNS opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

